A major road improvement and roundabout project on SW Butler Road at SW 150th St., located north of Rose Hill, began construction last week. The entire roadway and intersection is now closed to all through traffic.
That means anyone needing to go through the intersection of SW Butler Road and SW 150th St. will need to find an alternate route. Two detour routes, one east and one west, have been marked for traffic to use.
The entire project will be under construction for up to 10 months. The project is tentatively planned to be built in two phases. During Phase 1, the roundabout will be constructed and all the roadway improvements on SW 150th St. will be completed. A new drainage structure east of the intersection will also be built. At the end of Phase 1, SW 150th St. will be reopened to all east and west traffic only.
During Phase 2, construction of roadway improvements on SW Butler Road will be completed. The intersection will still be closed to all traffic on SW Butler Road, and most local traffic access from SW Butler Road will be limited or restricted. At the end of Phase 2, the entire project, including SW Butler Road and the new roundabout, will be opened to traffic.