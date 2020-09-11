A road improvement project at 55th St. South and Meridian in Haysville, near Campus High School, was recently completed. The concept for the project began in 2017. Shortly after, Sedgwick County and the Haysville school district decided to split the cost for the turn lane and sidewalk improvements. The county also paid for a traffic signal at the intersection. Exact costs have not been finalized, but the school district is expected to have paid around $200,000 for their portion of the project. The remainder of the project – which received a low project bid of $435,000 – was paid for by the county.
Road improvement project near Campus High School complete
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
