Riverfront Stadium copy
NADYA FAULX/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

The new Wichita Baseball Museum, located inside Riverfront Stadium (home of the Wind Surge), officially opened to the public on July 15.

Among the trivia and artifacts on display, the museum also showcases Wichita’s baseball history – including Wichita’s all-black baseball team, the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress and preserved components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

