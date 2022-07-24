The new Wichita Baseball Museum, located inside Riverfront Stadium (home of the Wind Surge), officially opened to the public on July 15.
Among the trivia and artifacts on display, the museum also showcases Wichita’s baseball history – including Wichita’s all-black baseball team, the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress and preserved components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.
Total project cost for the new museum was approximately $1.8 million. Admission to the museum is free, though rental fees will be charged for group events (to help with operating costs).
Visitors are welcome to tour the museum during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, when events are not being held. For more information, visit wichitabaseballmuseum.com.