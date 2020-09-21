Revenue at the Kansas Star Casino grew again last month, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth for the casino following a shutdown in part of March and through the entirety of April. Gambling revenue was more than $14.1 million in August, the casino’s highest since the shutdown. But the revenue still hasn’t met pre-pandemic numbers. For the entirety of 2020, Mulvane’s 1 percent share of the casino revenue has totaled $863,272.
Revenue continues to rebound at Kansas Star
