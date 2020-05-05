A new research partnership between Wichita State University’s National Institute for Aviation Research and the U.S. Air Force will create a virtual B-1 Bomber that could help the Air Force predict the future of its supersonic bombers.
The project, sponsored by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center B1 Division, will study the effects of flight operations on aircraft structures. The NIAR team will disassemble the aircraft, scan every individual structural part, and reassemble the virtual aircraft parts to create a digital twin. The actual aircraft used for this program last saw active service in the 1990s.