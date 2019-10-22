Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell, District 5, held a town hall Thursday at the Derby library to answer questions and collect feedback on the county’s strategic plan.
“I think the county’s on a pretty good path right now,” Howell said. “We’re fiscally healthy; our infrastructure’s in great shape … our debt rate is probably lower than virtually any county in Kansas.”
Howell also said the county has made strides in filling openings at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, with the lowest level of openings since he became a commissioner.
The town hall was held in coordination with the Wichita State University Public Policy and Management Center (PPMC), which has been facilitating the county’s strategic plan since February. Aside from engaging employees and officials for their input, the PPMC also wanted to collect input from regular citizens.
“Are there things we’re missing? Are there things you’re concerned about that you don’t see up here?” said Misty Bruckner, director of the PPMC. “That’s the feedback we’re looking for.”
The strategic plan will primarily focus on the county’s objectives over the next five years, but Bruckner said it could see updates on a near-annual basis. It breaks up the county’s mission into major categories across its annual budget of more than $420 million.
Along with about a dozen local residents, Mayor Randy White and City Manager Kathy Sexton attended the town hall. Their perspective as leaders in city government allowed them to point out which items and objectives are most important for Derby.
One of those items is the ARC95 – Arkansas River Crossing Project, which was first discussed in 2016 as a way to provide a quicker route to Wichita from cities in southeast Sedgwick County like Derby. The item was effectively shelved in 2018, after county commissioners switched focus to a project to connect I-135, I-235 and K-96 in north Wichita.
Mayor White said the ARC95 project is critical for easing congestion along K-15, which is the most-traveled route from Derby to Wichita.
“[That project] is important to us,” Mayor White said. “Traffic on K-15 is not going to get any better. It’s going to continue to get worse.”
Sexton echoed White’s sentiment, saying the ARC95 project would make it easier for Derbyites to travel to and from Wichita.
“This proposal is the most cost-effective way to solve that problem, which is as Wichita grows into the northeast, … it takes longer and longer for people [in Derby] to get there,” she said.
Jim Burgess, a member of the Derby Senior Services Advisory Board, said he would like for the county to adopt plans to increase funding for aging services.
“The biggest annoyance to me is the fact that the senior centers, which are funded partially by the county – there was a promise that if they met certain standards, there would be additional funding,” he said. “And that promise has never been fulfilled.”
Commissioners are set to receive and vote on a final strategic plan in November.
“If anyone wants to help direct Sedgwick County, it’s important they share their opinions and understand these important issues,” Howell said.
If you would like to share your input on Sedgwick County’s direction moving forward, contact Howell at Jim.Howell@sedgwick.gov.