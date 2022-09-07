Research shows reintroducing bison on Kansas prairie doubles plant diversity

A new study led by a Kansas State University researchers show reintroducing bison to grasslands increases plant diversity and drought resilience. The image is of a bison herd grazing on the Konza Prairie Biological Station in Kansas.

 COURTESY/BARBARA VAN SLYKE

TOPEKA – Decades of research led by scientists at Kansas State University offered evidence reintroducing bison to roam the tallgrass prairie gradually doubled plant diversity and improved resilience to extreme drought.

Gains documented in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science were among the largest recorded globally in terms of species richness on grazing grasslands. The research involved more than 30 years of data collected at the Konza Prairie Biological Station near Manhattan.  

0
0
0
0
0