Navatek LLC, a contractor focused on technology research for U.S. government agencies, is opening an office on the Wichita State University campus in fall 2020.
WSU said the collaborative partnership between Navatek and WSU will grow combined applied research capabilities for the military, provide hands-on learning opportunities for students, and “help diversify the local economy.”
The partnership will explore using inflatable wing materials and structures to extend the range that airborne personnel can travel in squirrel wingsuits, as well as research into new materials, structures, fabrication and deployment techniques.
Navatek and Wichita State have signed an 8-year memorandum of understanding outlining their research and recruitment partnership.