Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that she will issue an executive order delaying the opening of Kansas schools until after the Labor Day holiday.
"I can't in good conscience open schools when Kansas has numerous hot spots where cases are at an all-time high and continuing to rapidly rise," Kelly said during a press conference. "We can't risk the lives of our teachers, custodians, our students and their parents by opening schools."
"By opening schools, even with mitigation efforts in place, we are all but assuring cases will continue to rise."
Kelly's announcement came hours after the Kansas State Board of Education approved guidance for opening school buildings safely.
Kelly said the additional three weeks will allow schools time to get masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer and "other necessary COVID-19 mitigation supplies" during what she calls a "make-it-or-break-it moment." The school year usually begins in August for most districts.
"The extra three weeks will also allow us to monitor the infection rate and with everyone's help get the numbers trending downward again," Kelly said.
Kelly will need permission from the state board of education before her order can be enacted. She plans to issue the order Monday.
