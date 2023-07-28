The First Responders 5K Run and Walk Foundation will hold its annual 5K Run and Walk, Kids Fun Run and Community Day on Aug. 5. It will be held at the Sedgwick County Park (6501 W. 21st St. N.) in Wichita. The 5K Run/Walk runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a Kids Fun Run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Following the 5K and Fun Run, there will be a free community day that will feature live music, food and family activities. Funds raised are set to go to the Wichita Police and Fire Foundation and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Registration for the event ends on Aug. 4 and can be completed online at www.firstresponders5krunwalkfoundation.org.