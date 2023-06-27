The First Responders 5K Run and Walk Foundation will hold its annual 5K Run and Walk, Kids Fun Run and Community Day on Aug. 5. It will be held at the Sedgwick County Park (6501 W. 21st St. N.) in Wichita. The 5K Run/Walk runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a Kids Fun Run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration ends on Aug. 4 and can be completed online at www.firstresponders5krunwalkfoundation.org.
Following the 5K and Fun Run, there will be a free, open-to-the-public community day that will feature live music, food and family activities. The beneficiaries are the Wichita Police and Fire Foundation and the Butler Country Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.