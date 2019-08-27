The deadline to register for the upcoming Kansas Senior Games is this Saturday.
A multi-sport competition for ages 50 and above, the 2019 Kansas Senior Games will be held Sept. 13-22 in Topeka under the direction of the Sunflower State Games for the fourth year.
The games are open to out-of-state residents as well. They will consist of 18 different sports, including badminton, basketball, golf, clay shooting, swimming, and more.
Registration info, a final schedule, and complete event information can be found at sunflowergames.com.
Prospective participants are encouraged to register using the online registration portal, but paper forms will be accepted as well and can be printed from the website.
The Sunflower State Games is a non-profit organization based in Topeka that is “committed to providing opportunities for Kansans to increase their health and wellness through participation in its multi-sport competitions.”