The Kansas House and Senate committees on redistricting will jointly host a listening tour consisting of 14 town hall meetings across the state.
The tour will be held during the week of Aug. 9 to take public comments concerning the redistricting process, which takes place every decade in accordance with the U.S. Census.
The town hall will take place from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Wichita State University Metroplex, 5015 East 29th Street N.
Any individual wishing to present testimony should follow the instructions on the Kansas Legislative Research Department (KLRD) Redistricting webpage, which can be found at www.kslegresearch.org/KLRD-web/Redistricting.html.
Information on how to stream each meeting online will be posted on the KLRD webpage once available.