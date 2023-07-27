In July, The Times Sentinel reported that Bob Rardin was officially recognized as the 2023 Haysville Citizen of the Year. He is a sitting member on the Haysville City Council.
Rardin, a native of Oklahoma, has lived in Haysville for more than 50 years now with his wife, Earlene. He has served on the Haysville City Council for 15 years total – from 2000 to 2004 and 2011 to present. In addition, he has helped with several community events and organizations (i.e., Village Christmas, Haysville Fall Festival, Optimist Club, etc.) over the years. He currently works as a facilities supervisor for Family MedCenters.