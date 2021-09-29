A railroad crossing safety improvement project will close K-55 at Belle Plaine for up to five days starting Oct. 4.
The project involves installing a non-traversable median at the crossing on the west side of Belle Plaine.
During the work, K-55 will be closed at the crossing. Motorists will have to use other routes, including open portions of K-55 as well as K-15, K-53 and U.S. 81.
The closing will begin Oct. 4 and continue as late as Oct. 8.
The new median will be designed to prevent someone from driving around crossing bars at the crossing. The modification will allow trains not to blow their horns as they approach the crossing, part of the new “quiet zone” being implemented in Belle Plaine.
Additional crossings targeted for safety enhancements in the future as part of the project include the crossings at Eighth, Hillside and 100th streets, while the 10th Street crossing has already been closed for added safety.
Safety enhancements are meant to make the train horn a measure used only in emergency. While the horn may still be used, it is intended to be less frequent – given the exponential increase in traffic Belle Plaine has seen since the creation of a second set of tracks for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway more than a decade ago.