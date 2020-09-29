A plan designed to help Wichita police monitor and control social equality protests in the city in June cost the Wichita Police Department more than $1.5 million in overtime. The department implemented an “Emergency Mobilization Plan” from June 2 to 14 to ensure the demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis did not escalate. Wichita police claimed more than 30,000 in paid overtime hours and more than 5,500 hours of compensatory time during the emergency plan. The city has sought federal funding under the CARES Act to cover overtime costs.
Protests cost police about $1.5 million in overtime
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read