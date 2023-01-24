Chase Blasi

Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced new abortion legislation that would allow cities and counties to implement their own abortion regulations, as long as they are stricter than state abortion law. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

 

TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care.

0
0
0
0
0