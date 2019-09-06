Workers will begin a project next Monday to resurface a 25-mile stretch of U.S. 81 in Sumner County.
Kansas Department of Transportation crews will mill the asphalt and add a 1.5-inch overlay, starting at the Oklahoma-Kansas border on U.S. 81, KDOT spokesperson Tim Potter said in a release.
The project will move north from the state line, ending about three miles south of Wellington.
The primary contractor for the $2.72 million project is Venture Corpora-tion of Great Bend.
During daylight hours, one lane will be closed, and traffic will be controlled by a pilot car. KDOT says motorists can expect delays up to 15 minutes.
There will be a 12-foot-wide lane restriction during construction. The roadway will be open and unrestricted at night.
The project is expected to take about six weeks, weather permitting.