Currently, Rose Hill Primary is taking names of students who plan to attend kindergarten this coming school year. Those parents wanting to enroll their children (who will be turning 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021) in Rose Hill schools can call the Primary office at 776-3340. Information collected helps the school determine staffing needs.
Parents will be contacted later in the spring about pre-enrolling in kindergarten, so that enrollment can be completed over the summer (saving time in the fall). Any further questions can be directed to the Rose Hill Primary office.