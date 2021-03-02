Rose Hill schools logo.png

Currently, Rose Hill Primary is taking names of students who plan to attend kindergarten this coming school year. Those parents wanting to enroll their children (who will be turning 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2021) in Rose Hill schools can call the Primary office at 776-3340. Information collected helps the school determine staffing needs.

Parents will be contacted later in the spring about pre-enrolling in kindergarten, so that enrollment can be completed over the summer (saving time in the fall). Any further questions can be directed to the Rose Hill Primary office.

