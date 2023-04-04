The city of Andover and community partners will be holding a special Pray with Andover event April 29 in Central Park, commemorating the one-year anniversary of a tornado hitting the city.
A community prayer breakfast will be held and entertainment will be provided starting at 9 a.m. April 29. Hope Community Church will lead a devotion, with a breakfast of pancakes and sausage to follow. The Prairie Creek Singers, Butler Community College Smorgies and Noteables will all perform, while the city and Andover YMCA will provide updates.