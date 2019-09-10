Remembering Our Fallen, a traveling photographic war memorial honoring military personnel who have died since 9/11, will soon come to Kansas.
The display, created by a nonprofit organization called Patriotic Productions, was first unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2017. It consists of 30 tribute towers that support double-sided, full-color banners. Each tower is 10-feet high and 5-feet wide.
Among the more than 5,000 soldiers honored by the memorial are deceased Derby residents Joseph F. Herndon II, namesake of the local VFW post; Jamie O. Maugans; Dustin K. McGaugh; and Ryan R. Cox.
The memorial will be on display from Friday, Oct. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 20 at Anderson Memorial Park in Plainville, Kansas.
A free opening ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday and will feature the Fort Riley band and the Kansas National Guard. Kansas Gold Star families will be honored during the ceremony.
Organizers expect over 1000 people to attend. In the event of inclement weather, the display will be moved to the gym at Plainville High School.
For more information about the event, visit The Plainville Ambassador Club’s official Facebook page or email plainville.ambassador.club@gmail.com.