Larry and Phyllis Cundiff were married 55 years before her death in July. He says the care she got at a Kansas nursing home declined dramatically after a for-profit chain bought the facility.

WICHITA – By the time Tammy Near made it inside her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas’ room at a Wichita nursing home – after the pandemic forced them to visit through a window for much of his 16-month stay – she’d already harbored questions about the care he got there.

It was still a shock to see him up close.

Tammy Near says staff at Advena Living on Woodlawn, a Wichita nursing home, neglected her longtime boyfriend Miguel Ornelas during his 16-month stay.
