School Politics

Though they’re technically nonpartisan, politics have started to seep into local school board races. That has led to ads like this one posted on social media.

 SUZANNE PEREZ/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

At a national summit in July, a co-founder of the conservative group Moms for Liberty asked anyone to stand if they had served on a local school board, spoken at a school board meeting or lobbied lawmakers on education issues.

Everyone stood.

