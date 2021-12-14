Replacing its traditional monthly family story time, the Mulvane Public Library will be hosting a handful of holiday activities starting at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 as part of a new Polar Express event.
Featured festivities will include holiday crafts, trains, games and more, while hot chocolate and cookies will be served as part of the stop.
The event is geared toward families with children from ages 0-10. Looking for a rough headcount for attendance, interested individuals can RSVP at the library’s Facebook page.