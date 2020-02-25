On February 16, around 3 p.m., a 1947 single-engine Cessna 170 plane taking off from High Point Airport in Valley Center was forced to make a rough landing in a field near a residential neighborhood.
According to a report in The Ark Valley News, the trouble occurred when pilot, Jimmy Elliot, 44, of Hesston, encountered an issue during takeoff that affected his control of the plane.
The News reported that Elliot was able to avoid the houses and yards of a nearby neighborhood, called Fiddlers Creek, and a church and land the plane in a field south of W. 85th St. North.
Elliott sustained a cut above his left eye, while three other people onboard the plane were unharmed.
A representative with the Federal Aviation Administration, who responded to the scene, submitted a report to the National Transportation Safety Board.