The Mulvane City Council voted 3-2 (with two abstentions) to allow the Mulvane Community Foundation to donate a new marquee sign for the Pix Community Center as part of a restoration project.
Cost to fabricate and install the sign is $28,500 – a significant decrease from the $100,000 estimate of a preliminary design.
The Mulvane Community Foundation currently has $23,000 for the project and intends to fundraise the remainder needed.
The new sign will be flush-mounted on the building with LED border lighting, and lettering will be put up manually.
The option remains to switch to digital messaging in the future, too, with that upgrade estimated to cost around $35,000.