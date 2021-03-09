After discussion among the Mulvane City Council at its most recent meeting, a decision was reached to reopen the Pix Community Center for public use given the downward trend of COVID-19 cases. The council recommended following Sedgwick County guidelines and limiting the maximum capacity to 150 people.
The liability waiver will be posted on the door of the Pix Center and given to individuals when making reservations, with the recommendation that individuals attending events at the venue continue to wear face masks as well.