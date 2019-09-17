The fourth annual Mulvane Beer and Wine Fest was held downtown Saturday, drawing patrons from across town and the area.
New features at this year’s festival included Reflection Mobile Bar, a food-truck-style setup that served from taps, as well as a stand from Li’l Deuce Scoop, an ice cream shop down the street.
Patrons were given punch cards with a limited amount of drinks, and they were able to keep a souvenir glass afterward.
The festival was coordinated by the Mulvane Recreation Commission and the Mulvane Community Foundation.
Unlike last year’s event, a DJ provided the soundtrack instead of a live group.