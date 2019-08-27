Pet parents rejoice.
The Mulvane Public Library plans to host an outdoor movie night for pets and their owners from 6 to 9:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the library, 408 N. 2nd Ave., Mulvane.
“We have done outdoor movies, and in the past we’ve done some geared towards children, some towards teens and adults,” Assistant Director Elizabeth Thornton said. “But we’ve never done one where we’ve tried to have other events going on at the same time.”
Concluding the night will be an outdoor screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2, a 2019 animated children’s film about what pets do when their owners aren’t home. The showing will run from 7:45 to 9:15 p.m.
But before the movie gets started, attendees are invited to try food from Luciano’s Strada food truck and visit animals from the Cowley County Humane Society for potential adoption from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Friends of Mulvane Library will hold a fundraiser by selling cookies and t-shirts from 6 to 8 p.m.
Also set up outside the library will be a do-it-yourself dog treat station from 6 to 7 p.m., and a pet fashion show immediately after. Registration for the fashion show will start at 6 p.m. on site.
Library staff said they got the idea for a multi-faceted pet night after they selected the film.
“We’re all big pet-lovers here,” said Adult Programmer Maggie Pinnick.
While staff expects to draw primarily dogs, the event is open for nearly all pets.
“Somebody has said they might bring their pet pig,” Thornton said. “We’re very excited.”
Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier and have updated vaccinations.
Library staff encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs, blankets and some cash for food and refreshments. The event itself is free.
“It’s always a fun thing for families to get to go out and do something for free and if their kid has a meltdown, they can call it a day,” Pinnick said.
In the event of inclement weather, the library will host the event indoors. Pets will still be invited.
In preparation for the pet-themed event, the library will allow patrons to pay off overdue fines by donating pet food between Sept. 3 and 14. Two dollars will be taken off overdue fines for every donated can of wet food or pound of dry pet food.
The donations will go to the Cowley County Humane Society, which library staff say recently faced a significant flood.
Donations can be dropped off at the library during regular business hours or at the pet event.
The library is also asking patrons to submit photos of their pets, 5x7 inches or larger. Submitted photos will be displayed in the library’s children’s area from September to November.