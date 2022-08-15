Crime Scene
COURTESY

While reported as minor damage in all cases, a driver hit multiple cars, pedestrians and the building itself in an incident at Club Rodeo in southeast Wichita on Aug. 11.

Sedgwick County EMS and sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury crash call at approximately 10:45 p.m. Aug. 11. At least three people were reportedly hit by a car, but all injuries sustained were non-critical or minor.

