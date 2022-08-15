While reported as minor damage in all cases, a driver hit multiple cars, pedestrians and the building itself in an incident at Club Rodeo in southeast Wichita on Aug. 11.
Sedgwick County EMS and sheriff’s deputies responded to an injury crash call at approximately 10:45 p.m. Aug. 11. At least three people were reportedly hit by a car, but all injuries sustained were non-critical or minor.
Prior to the pedestrian collisions, a man was accused of driving his car into multiple other vehicles as well as the Club Rodeo building. The driver then fled the scene going south along the railroad tracks at MacArthur and Highway K-15.
The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall Hispanic man in his mid-30s to 40 with a goatee. Authorities are still searching for him. Anyone who sees the suspect is encouraged to call 911.