Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a vehicle injury accident at the intersection of 103rd St. South and Country Walk Lane (northeast of Mulvane High School) at 7:32 a.m. on Aug. 26.
During the collision, deputies learned an eastbound Lexus SUV driven by a 45-year-old female struck a 16-year-old male walking southbound in a marked crosswalk west of the intersection.
The pedestrian was transported by EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was not injured in the collision, which is currently under investigation.