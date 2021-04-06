A vehicle injury accident that occurred west of Mulvane (just north of the Kansas Star Casino) on April 4 is currently under investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:01 p.m. April 4 to the scene of a vehicle injury accident involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Broadway and 119th Street South.
During investigation, deputies learned a northbound Toyota Camry driven by a 23-year-old female struck a 43-year-old female walking in the northbound lane of Broadway.
The pedestrian, Kandy Fairchild of Wichita, died at the scene. The driver of the Camry and her adult passenger were not injured.