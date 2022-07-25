Exploration Place

Through a new partnership with Cargill, opportunities to visit Exploration Place will be expanded to Title I schools throughout Sedgwick County in 2022-2023.

WICHITA – Cargill recently announced it is partnering with Exploration Place to make science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) accessible to all. The company’s gift of $100,000 will create exciting new opportunities in STEM education programs that include field trips, summer camps, live science shows and outreach to hospitalized children.

During the 2021-22 school year, Exploration Place began offering free field trips for Title I schools in USD 259. The new program was a huge success, benefiting 3,836 students. With Cargill’s support, the initiative will continue for the 2022-23 school year and expand to include Title I schools throughout Sedgwick, Butler, Cowley, Sumner, Harper, Kingman, Reno and Harvey counties.

