TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently shared resources and assistance for Kansas veterans impacted by the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), which was signed into law on Aug. 1.
The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers. Gov. Kelly called on the Senate to pass the bipartisan bill in June.
The bill was supported by four of the six members in the Kansas congressional delegation. It was backed by lone Democrat and District 3 Rep. Sharice Davids as well as GOP U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, Moran and U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, who flipped his vote after objecting to elements of the legislation. U.S. House members Ron Estes and Tracey Mann, both Republicans, voted against it.
The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) operates 14 field offices around the state and, together with its Veterans Claims Assistance Program partners, stands ready to serve all veterans and family members in Kansas.
“As Commander in Chief of the Kansas National Guard, I am grateful to Senator Moran and Representative Davids for leading the push to pass the PACT Act and deliver care for the troops who have done so much to protect us,” Gov. Kelly said. “I encourage every Kansas veteran impacted by this new law to contact the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office and get the care they deserve.”
“Our Veterans Service Representatives (VSR), located throughout the state, assist veterans by providing quality and timely claims assistance, thus enabling them access to their earned compensation and benefits,” said Bill Turner, Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs. “In addition, our agency’s leadership, coupled with the VSRs, provide outreach services to educate veterans, families and employers on the various programs, services and benefits available to eligible veterans.”
“From Vietnam veterans suffering from Agent Orange to the 3.5 million post-9/11 veterans exposed to burn pits during their deployments, our nation’s veterans and their families will no longer have to fear being turned away from the VA for illnesses connected to toxic exposure,” Moran said.
Kansas veterans can call 1-800-513-7731 to speak with a state Veteran Services Representative for assistance filing a claim or healthcare application or visit VA.gov/PACT to learn more.