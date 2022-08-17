Fentanyl

Mark and Valerie Sandoval shared the story of their son’s death during a town hall meeting on the Wichita State University campus on July 14. Issac Sandoval recently passed away due to a fentanyl overdose.

 TRACE SALZBRENNER/THE WICHITA BEACON

In the past four years, the number of people who died from drug overdoses annually in Sedgwick County more than doubled, a dramatic increase attributed almost entirely to fentanyl. The rise in fentanyl overdoses is a recent, growing problem that’s required an urgent response from the city, according to law enforcement and forensic scientists.

Fentanyl is a potent opioid – 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine – that when used in a pharmaceutical setting can treat pain in cancer patients and following surgery. But because of its potency and low cost to produce, illegally manufactured fentanyl is often cut into heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. When a person ingests a lethal amount of fentanyl, their breathing may slow and cause hypoxia, a condition that can lead to brain damage and death.

Fentanyl 2

The chart above illustrates the number of overdose deaths in Sedgwick County involving fentanyl. The numbers indicate that fentanyl was present during the autopsy, but does not necessarily mean it was the cause of death.
0
0
0
0
0