Precision Plumbing LLC, of Cheney was cited for multiple Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations as a result of a January trench collapse in Salina, Kan.
The General Contractor, Wichita based Multicon, was also cited for one violation for failing to protect employees from cave-in and engulfment hazards.
During the process of connecting to a sewer line, the walls of a nine foot trench collapsed on a Precision Plumber worker who was buried under dirt and rocks. The company’s foreman entered the trench and tried to dig the worker out when he became buried up to his knees as the trench wall collapsed further.
First responders worked for more than an hour and were able to free both workers. Both individuals survived.
OSHA issued Precision Plumbing, two willful and six serious violations with proposed penalties of $333,949. OSHA proposed a $14,063 penalty for Multicon.