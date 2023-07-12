precision plumbing.jpeg

Precision Plumbing LLC, of Cheney was cited for multiple Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations as a result of a January trench collapse in Salina, Kan.

The General Contractor, Wichita based Multicon, was also cited for one violation for failing to protect employees from cave-in and engulfment hazards.

