Wichita’s Orpheum Theatre is taking submissions now through Aug. 5 for a mural project along First Street (on the south side of the building) in conjunction with its 100th anniversary celebration in September.
The theatre is looking for artwork that celebrates performing arts, film, diversity and culture, keeping in mind the Orpheum centennial and its place in the community.
Finalists will be determined by a selection committee and put to a public online vote, promoted through social media and the Orpheum website. Along with recognition and art displayed at the vibrant intersection of First and Broadway, the winning artist will receive a prize of $1,000 and an opportunity to display additional pieces at a First Friday event on Sept. 2, 2022.
For more information, visit wichitaorpheum.com/mural.