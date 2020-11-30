Local high schoolers preparing for college have a chance at a scholarship money in an upcoming essay contest.
The Derby Optimist Club is currently accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Optimist International essay contest, which requires students to answer a question in a paper.
This year, contestants are asked to respond to the prompt: "Reaching your dreams by choosing optimism."
Contestants must be a high school junior or senior in Derby or Haysville. The Derby Optimist Club will select a local winner, who will receive a $500 scholarship and a chance to compete for $2,500 at the state level.
Students can apply for the contest or find out more by contacting their school’s counselor, or by contacting Derby Optimist Club Chairman Jim Morris at 316-516-1186.
Submissions are due Feb. 5.
The Derby Optimist Club has been participating in the annual essay contest for over 40 years and has been active in the community since 1968.