WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An elderly person died and two other people were able to escape from a fire Monday morning at a south Wichita home, authorities said.
Wichita Fire Department Division Chief Darrel Kohls said firefighters found the person’s body in the rear of the home, near where investigators believe the fire started.
Two other people, who Kohls said were family members, escaped on their own. One was evaluated by medical personnel and refused transportation to a hospital. No firefighters were injured.
As of press time the cause of the fire and a damage estimate had not been determined.