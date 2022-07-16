Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to calls of a shooting near the intersection of 47th Street South and Clifton – being quickly relocated to the QuikTrip at 47th Street South and Hydraulic – on July 11.
Upon arriving at the QuikTrip, the deputies found 19-year-old Donovan Graves in a vehicle, deceased from a gunshot wound. Lanita Baugh, 19, of Wichita and Myrashia Griffin, 20, of Wichita were found with Graves.
Deputies were directed to a mobile home in the 5200 block of South Clifton where the shooting occurred. Brian Youngman, 20, of Wichita was arrested at the scene and booked for first-degree murder. Baugh and Griffen were also booked for first-degree (felony) murder and aggravated robbery.
The shooting is believed to be drug related.