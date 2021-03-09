On March 7, Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an injury accident near the intersection of 47th Street South and 127th Street East at 3:13 a.m. Once on the scene, they located a 2014 Ford Escape that had overturned and left the roadway.
The driver (Nory Lam, a 26-year-old female) was discovered with minor injuries. The passenger (Aleah A. Reyes, 5-year-old female) was found unresponsive. EMS provided life-saving measures, but Reyes was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m.
Following investigation of the accident, it was reported deputies discovered evidence that indicated alcohol may have contributed to the accident. Lam, Reyes’ mother, was then arrested on probable cause for involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage. She was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Sunday.