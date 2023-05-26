The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Isac Monjaras in relation to a shooting incident that occurred May 21 between Derby and Haysville.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call in the 3000 block of East 79th Street South at approximately 12:30 a.m. on May 21.
When units arrived on scene, they found a 20-year-old male, Armando Garcia of Wichita, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Garcia was transported from the scene by Sedgwick County EMS to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Following investigation of the incident, detectives booked 21-year-old Monjaras, of Haysville, on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The incident is not believed to be gang-related, while alcohol may have been a contributing factor.
A case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.