Once again, a logo contest is being held for this year’s Mulvane Old Settlers festival, with the deadline for submissions set for noon on April 19.
There are two entry divisions for those 17 and younger or 18 and older. One winner from each will receive a $150 prize, but only one logo will be chosen for official festival use.
Entrants can submit a maximum of two entries and must list their division, name, address and phone/email on the back. Designs must be hand drawn in black ink on 8-1/2 by 11-inch paper (inside a 5-inch circle) with no color/shading. The design must also include “149th Mulvane Old Settlers Days,” “Celebrating Our Pioneer Spirit” and the dates of this year’s celebration (Aug. 19-21).
Submissions can be turned in at 204 W. Main or mailed to PO Box 141, Mulvane, KS 67110.