What started as a simple community picnic has transformed into quite the production, with a host of events scheduled for Mulvane’s Old Settlers Days, going on Aug. 19-21 in downtown Mulvane.
Among the traditional events, Old Settlers President Jerry Bachman noted this year’s festival will feature an expanded carnival (by WEEE Entertainment) – thanks to some additional support from city leadership.
“The city let us get some more carnival rides and shove them in there, so that’s going to be a little bit better for the kids,” Bachman said.
Bachman also noted that the Mulvane American Legion Post 136 will be adding a cornhole tournament to go with its horseshoe competition, which will both start at noon on Aug. 20.
Outside of that, Old Settlers will pretty much be business as usual with the standard schedule of traditional events such as the kids/road races, rodeo, car show, arts and crafts fair, photography competition, live music and more. Of course, one of the crowd favorites (Bachman included) will be part of that as well – the parade.
“I think the people just adore that parade, and it’s growing,” Bachman said. “I think it’ll be a dandy, I really do. I hope the streets are really lined.”
Currently, Bachman said reports from organizers are that there will be more floats entered this year than in 2021. The parade will start at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 and go from First and Main to Second and English.
Looking ahead, Bachman said Old Settlers leaders are already planning for a “big celebration” in 2023 for the festival’s 150th anniversary. Even this year, though, they are expecting greater attendance with less COVID-related restrictions.
Along with the parade, Bachman said participation in the arts and crafts fair is also up this year, so he expects it could be a good time for everyone who chooses to attend.
“I think that the people will really enjoy it,” Bachman said. “We’ve got more booths down in the park than we ever have.”