The annual parade is a crowd favorite at Mulvane’s Old Settlers Day – with more floats expected to enter this year.

What started as a simple community picnic has transformed into quite the production, with a host of events scheduled for Mulvane’s Old Settlers Days, going on Aug. 19-21 in downtown Mulvane.

Among the traditional events, Old Settlers President Jerry Bachman noted this year’s festival will feature an expanded carnival (by WEEE Entertainment) – thanks to some additional support from city leadership.

