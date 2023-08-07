Jerry Bachman knows the Mulvane Old Settlers celebration well.
Bachman, 86, rode a pony in the annual event's parade as a 10-year-old boy and, one way or another, has been part of the activities since 1947.
He's also been the event's leader for the past 17 as the MOS president, although this year — the festival's 150th — will be his last in that role. It's been a great run, he said, but it's time for a change. Bachman credits the small army of MOS volunteers for making his job run smoothly.
"I've had some awfully good people, and I tell them that at every meeting," he said.
He's also proud of MOS' longevity, which makes it the longest-running such festival in the state. This year, it will be held from Aug. 24-27.
Its button, which sells for $2 each, features a wheat stalk – naturally playing into the theme, "Harvesting Memories Since 1873."
MOS was scaled down in 2020, the year of COVID, but still some events went on. And major world events, such as the two world wars, didn't derail it.
"We've always had a crowd," he said.
Bachman estimates "at least" 20,000 people showing up one way or another during the four-day festival.
Other than starting early – on Thursday evening – and running a day later than usual – on Sunday, for a golf tournament – there are no big plans to mark the 150th anniversary, Bachman said. However, MOS officials are in the process of getting a proclamation from the governor to make Aug. 26 an official "Mulvane Old Settlers Day."
A long, rich tradition of community
The major point will be continuing the tradition, and looking for the next 150 years, too.
As organizers state: "Old Settlers has always been dedicated to preserving the past and building for the future."
If it's anything like the past, it will be a rich sesquicentennial. It all started when "Jessie Bowles invited neighbors and friends to enjoy a basket dinner in the walnut grove of his farm to celebrate harvest," according to the MOS website.
A picnic "was held on different farms or at a grove on the Ninnescah each year and was called the Harvest Home Picnic."
It went through a variety of names, including the Mulvane Colt Show, which then merged with the Mulvane Agricultural Association. In 1904, it became the Quad County Old Settlers Picnic, which took in Sumner, Sedgwick, Butler and Cowley counties.
Later, the name was changed to the Mulvane Old Settlers Picnic and then simply Mulvane Old Settlers.
Some events, such as the parade, with a covered wagon and oxen, stretch back decades. It started in 1915. A merry-go-round has long been a tradition. Now, there's a full carnival, with a wide selection of rides. "Royalty" was added with a queen in 1937, and later, a king, too.
Bachman also credits a whole host of community members for making MOS tick. They include fellow officers, Nancy Armstrong, vice president; Christy Carpenter, treasurer; and Sarah Rhodes, secretary. Board members Jesse Prier, Sandra Pecenka and Jay Schlegel also pitch in with much assistance.
It literally takes a whole village to make the event happen, and in that regard Bachman and his crew have no less than 35 committees that handle everything from advertising to the website.
A busy Friday and Saturday of celebrations
MOS officially begins at 8 a.m. Aug. 24 with the final day of the Medallion hunt (which starts on Aug. 18). There's not much else that day until the sun starts going down at 6 p.m., when the ever-popular carnival rides start up.
Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 are different stories, however, as both are jammed-packed with dawn-to-beyond dusk activities.
Children's games get started at 8 a.m. Aug. 25 and, 12 hours later, the rodeo begins. In between are events such as the horse and colt show, the quilt show, the arts and crafts fair and the Little Miss Pioneer contest.
On Aug. 26, fair-goers will have to get up even earlier, as the American Legion events start at 7:30 a.m. along with the well-attended road race, which has races of both one and four miles.
A Saturday highlight is the parade, which gets rolling at 10 a.m., the horseshoe and corn hole tournaments at high noon and the popular talent show at 3:45 p.m.
MOS regulars like to take an early evening meal break before returning for another round of the rodeo and the street dance, which heats up when the air gets cooler at 9:30 p.m.
This year, the Jack Fancy Band will ensure the tunes flow throughout downtown.
The wind-down on Sunday features one event, the golf tournament, which will be held at Hidden Lakes. It gets underway at 8:30 a.m.
And, like he has for most of his life, Bachman will be around, helping operations — and enjoying MOS.
"I'm proud to be an old settler," he said with a chuckle.