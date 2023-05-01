The Oaklawn Activity Center (4904 S. Clifton, Wichita) is currently preparing for the OAC Family Fest, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m. May 7 at the center.
Kicking off the summer, anyone is welcome to the free family event that will include scheduled activities like zumba, martial arts demonstrations, piñatas, a marching band performance and more. There will also be a number activities going on through the duration of the festival, such as bounce houses, crafts, a pneumonia vaccine clinic, etc.