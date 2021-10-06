Child Start, a nonprofit in Wichita, will host its very first “Family Jam Fest” in Andover.
The family-friendly festival is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover. The event is a mini music festival for families with young children and will feature storytellers, clowns, musical acts, food trucks, and local vendor booths.
The festival will feature acts such as Koo Koo Kangaroo, Rosier Cutrer, Priscilla Howe, Wichita Children’s Music Theater and Dance, Aaron Fowler, Music Together’s Marcee Cosby, Richard Renner, and more. Fox Kansas news anchor Katie Taube will play the role of emcee.
During the event, Child Start will also be promoting its follow-up virtual fundraiser that will raise funds for its scholarships and programs that help to provide all children access to quality, early childhood education.