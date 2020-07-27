Nominations are now open for KPTS Channel 8’s Veterans Coming Home Salute, which is set to be held on Nov. 9. The annual event honors Kansas veterans who have demonstrated outstanding service to their country, fellow veterans and community. Nominations are due by Sept. 26. Four veterans will be recognized for their service and contributions. For more info and to nominate a veteran, visit kpts.org.
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
