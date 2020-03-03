A new Sedgwick County Drug Misuse Information website has been developed by the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD). The website serves as a community resource guide for treatment, recovery, prevention, and data about the use of cocaine, marijuana, opioids, and stimulants like methamphetamine (meth).
The website has three primary sections: the treatment and recovery section, the prevention section, and the data section.
SCHD partnered with Sedgwick County Geographic Information Services to make the site engaging with charts, interactive maps, and embedded videos. The website should help residents find local resources and guide prevention efforts.
The website is available at www.sedgwickcounty.org/health/. For questions, contact 316-660-9370.