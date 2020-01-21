The Aerospace Task Force, a group of 15 organizations and partners, launched a webpage today to provide information and connections to resources for people affected by the 737 MAX production suspension and related layoffs.
The site provides coordinated resources and information from local, state and federal partners. This new webpage streamlines information from over 20 websites to help decrease internet search time for affected workers during this difficult time.
The partners coordinated content on a variety of topics that will be continuously updated as more information and resources become available. View now at www.AirCapitaloftheWorld.com/commitment
Areas addressed on the webpage include:
- Finding a Job (Full time, temporary, job fairs, etc.)
- Training and Education
- Community Resources
- Loan Payments/Mortgage
- Healthcare
- Unemployment Resources
- Federal Program Support
- Starting a Business